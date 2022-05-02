Baseball: Struggling Suzuki gets big hit in Cubs win

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-4 and doubled in an insurance run to end a 17-plate appearance hitless skid and help the Chicago Cubs snap a three-game skid in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The hit came off last year's Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes (1-1), in the sixth with two outs. Suzuki pulled Burnes' third straight curveball down the left-field line to plate the runner from first. Suzuki, whose first MLB hit came off Burnes on Opening Day, has seen his batting average drop below .300 as he struggles to adjust to how quickly MLB pitchers work. He was unsure if this result coul...