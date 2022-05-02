Japan, Thai PMs meet over Ukraine crisis, defense cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine and bolstering bilateral defense and economic cooperation. Russia's invasion of its neighbor has been one of the major agenda items for Kishida on his five-nation tour of Southeast Asia and Europe, which has already taken him to Indonesia and Vietnam. Those two countries and Thailand have been cautious about joining efforts mainly led by Group of Seven nations to economically and diplomatically isolate Russia in response to its aggression. In a sign of deepening defense coop...