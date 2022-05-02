Yen's rapid fall not seen as positive for Japan economy: polled firms

Newsfrom Japan

None of Japan's major companies see the yen's recent rapid fall as positive for the domestic economy, even as the currency's weakening typically benefits its export-oriented economic structure, a survey showed Monday. In a Kyodo News survey covering 125 companies, of which 109 such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Softbank Group Corp. gave valid answers, 31 percent said the yen's recent slide was negative and 36 percent said it was neither positive nor negative. The Japanese currency has lost around 15 yen or 12 percent since early March to 20-year lows against the U.S. dollar. A weaker yen boosts pr...