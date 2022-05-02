CORRECTION (:Eneos:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "Japan energy giant Eneos to exit natural gas project in Myanmar," please note the following CORRECTION. In 2nd and 3rd grafs, please read as follows. Eneos' subsidiary, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp., has a 40 percent stake in a Tokyo-based joint company taking part in the project. The joint firm Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar), which owns a 19.3 percent interest in Myanmar's Yetagun gas fields, notified its business partners of the decision on Friday, Eneos said in a statement. The Japanese government is the top shareholder of the joint company with a 50 percen...