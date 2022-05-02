CORRECTED: Japan energy giant Eneos to exit natural gas project in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc. said Monday it will exit from a natural gas project in Myanmar due to political turmoil in the Southeast Asian country. Eneos' subsidiary, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp., has a 40 percent stake in a Tokyo-based joint company taking part in the project. The joint firm Nippon Oil Exploration (Myanmar), which owns a 19.3 percent interest in Myanmar's Yetagun gas fields, notified its business partners of the decision on Friday, Eneos said in a statement. The Japanese government is the top shareholder of the joint company with a 50 percent stake, wit...