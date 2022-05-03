S. Korea court orders sale of M'bishi Heavy patent for wartime labor

Newsfrom Japan

A district court in South Korea has ordered the sale of a patent held by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for forced wartime labor compensation to a Korean woman, a lawyer for the plaintiff said Monday. The order, dated April 29, comes on top of a similar ruling by the same court in Daejeon in the central part of the country to two other plaintiffs in September concerning a patent and copyright held by the Japanese manufacturer but seized by the court. The district court orders were based on a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to pay damages to a group of ...