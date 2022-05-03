FOCUS: Japan Inc. turns to 4-day workweek to offer flexibility to employees

Newsfrom Japan

A growing list of Japanese companies have opened the door for employees to work four days a week, instead of five, offering them more flexibility so they can improve their work-life balance to meet responsibilities at home or acquire new skills outside of their workplace. While companies can benefit from introducing the compressed work schedule as it can help attract more talent or prevent employees from leaving, it remains to be seen whether the relatively new workstyle will gain traction in Japan. Panasonic Holdings Corp. became the latest company to embrace the four-day workweek, with the i...