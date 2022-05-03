Baseball: Lotte's perfect-game pitcher Sasaki set to start Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Roki Sasaki, whose 19-strikeout April 10 perfect game attracted worldwide attention, will make his next start Friday after an 11-day break, Lotte Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi revealed Monday. "That's the plan, more or less," Iguchi said Monday when Sasaki worked out with the Marines' other starting pitchers at the Pacific League club's home park, Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo. The 20-year-old was dropped from the active roster on April 25. At the time, Iguchi indicated he had planned to give Sasaki a rest from the rotation at some point in the spring. On Monday, the pitcher soun...