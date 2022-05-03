Baseball: Tanaka strong as Eagles scrape past Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka worked eight scoreless innings to win a pitchers' duel as the Pacific League-leading Rakuten Eagles beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 2-1 Tuesday afternoon. Tanaka (3-1) located his fastball and slider well as he struck out six and walked two while allowing four hits to outduel Fighters southpaw Takayuki Kato (2-2) at Sapporo Dome. "The team is playing well, and I'm glad we could win our first game of the week," Tanaka said. Tanaka, who is from Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan but rose to national prominence pitching high school ball in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, logged his 1,500th innin...