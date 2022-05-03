Soccer: Ueda brace sends leaders Kashima to 2nd straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit a brace as leaders Kashima Antlers saw off promoted Jubilo Iwata 3-1 at home Tuesday for their second straight J-League first-division win. Ueda took his season's tally to seven goals as Kashima, who went top with Friday's 3-0 win at Cerezo Osaka, beat a side they forged a great rivalry with around the turn of the century. Yuma Suzuki flashed his half-volley just wide, and Arthur Caike had a powerful header saved before the latter netted from a corner in the 29th minute when Iwata's Moldovan keeper Alexei Koselev was unable to keep out a tame header. The visitors e...