Soccer: Ueda brace sends leaders Kashima to 2nd straight win

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit a brace as leaders Kashima Antlers saw off promoted Jubilo Iwata 3-1 at home Tuesday for their second straight J-League first-division win. Ueda took his season's tally to seven goals as Kashima, who went top with Friday's 3-0 win at Cerezo Osaka, beat a side they forged a great rivalry with around the turn of the century. Yuma Suzuki flashed his half-volley just wide, and Arthur Caike had a powerful header saved before the latter netted from a corner in the 29th minute when Iwata's Moldovan keeper Alexei Koselev was unable to keep out a tame header. The visitors e...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer