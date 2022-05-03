CORRECTED: Australian Baseball League eyes adding team with Japanese players

Newsfrom Japan

The Australian Baseball League is looking to add a team comprised mainly of Japanese players as early as the season starting in November 2023, a source with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday. The southern hemisphere summer league plays during Japan's winter offseason, and Japanese pro teams have long been dispatching young players to its teams for extra playing time. A new team for players not controlled by Japanese teams would open the door for more Japanese to gain experience while attracting the attention of teams worldwide. A Japanese expansion team would give the ABL, which has had aro...