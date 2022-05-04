Soccer: Keeper Ichimori Gamba's savior in stalemate with Consadole

Newsfrom Japan

Gamba Osaka goalkeeper Jun Ichimori saved a penalty late in the first half to ensure a clean sheet and a share of the points for his side in a scoreless draw against Consadole Sapporo on Wednesday. The 30-year-old shot stopper dived to his left to deny Gabriel Xavier's spot kick in the 47th minute of the J-League top-flight clash at Panasonic Stadium. He also produced a succession of big saves in the closing stages of the contest, as Mihailo Petrovic's Consadole looked to snatch three points on the road. "It was a game we wanted to win, so there's still a lot of frustration," said Ichimori, wh...