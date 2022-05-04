Baseball: Yanagita homers for 2nd day in row as Hawks beat Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Yanagita homered for the second day in a row on Wednesday, delivering the go-ahead run with a seventh inning solo blast as the SoftBank Hawks held off the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes 2-1. A day after lifting the Hawks to a 7-3 win with his grand slam, Yanagita was once again the hero for the home side at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome. With two out and the score deadlocked 1-1, he sent right-hander Taisuke Kondo's first pitch, a 151-kilometer-per-hour fastball, high over the left field fence. Yanagita's RBI double gave the Hawks the opening run in the bottom of the first. Orix tied it i...