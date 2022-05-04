Baseball: Yanagita homers for 2nd day in row as Hawks beat Buffaloes

Yuki Yanagita homered for the second day in a row on Wednesday, delivering the go-ahead run with a seventh inning solo blast as the SoftBank Hawks held off the Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes 2-1. A day after lifting the Hawks to a 7-3 win with his grand slam, Yanagita was once again the hero for the home side at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome. With two out and the score deadlocked 1-1, he sent right-hander Taisuke Kondo's first pitch, a 151-kilometer-per-hour fastball, high over the left field fence. Yanagita's RBI double gave the Hawks the opening run in the bottom of the first. Orix tied it i...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News