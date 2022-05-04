U.S. trade deficit in March hits record-high $109.8 billion

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 22.3 percent in March from the previous month to $109.80 billion, the highest since comparable data became available in 1992, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. U.S. exports rose 5.6 percent to $241.72 billion, while imports gained 10.3 percent to $351.52 billion, both also record highs. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan surged 49.0 percent in March to $6.77 billion, with exports hitting a record $7.26 billion. The trade deficit with China grew 10.9 percent to $34.00 billion, and that with Mexico rose 35.1 percent t...