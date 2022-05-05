Mitsui O.S.K. eyes picking marine plastic waste by ship off Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has said it aims to start a new project as early as the summer of next year that involves collecting plastic waste by ship in the sea off Vietnam, one of the world's major producers of marine plastic trash. The major Japanese shipping company said it will conduct feasibility studies for about a year from this summer in the Southeastern Asian nation in coordination with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. Mitsui O.S.K. is also eyeing a collaboration with the Vietnamese government. The company vowed in a press release to "establish a locally tailored marine debri...