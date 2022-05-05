Baseball: Blue Jays trim roster by cutting Katoh

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays designated Japanese infielder Gosuke Katoh for assignment as one of their moves to trim the active roster from 28 to 26, the team announced Wednesday. Katoh, who got his first-ever big league hit in a game against the Boston Red Sox last week, was immediately removed from Toronto's 40-man roster, while right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence was activated and lefty Andrew Vasquez was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. The Jays must now, within seven days, return Katoh to the 40-man roster, place him on waivers, trade him, release him, or outright send him to Triple-A. The 27-year-old ...