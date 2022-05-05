Baseball: Ex-Red Sox reliever Tazawa joins Mexican League team

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Junichi Tazawa has joined the Durango Generals, a professional baseball team in the Mexican League, the team said Wednesday. The 35-year-old journeyman spent parts of nine seasons in Major League Baseball, and was a member of the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox team in 2013. He played in 388 games, going 21-26 with a 4.12 ERA and four saves. The veteran reliever joined the Saitama Musashi Heat Bears of the independent Route Inn Baseball Challenge League in Japan in July 2020, shortly after he was released by the Cincinnati Reds who had signed him to a minor-league dea...