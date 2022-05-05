Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi gets long-awaited 1st win of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi pitched six innings, his longest outing this season, to record his first win of 2022 as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the visitors' 11-game winning streak. In his fifth start of the season, Kikuchi (1-1) limited the damage to a run on three hits, including a third-inning solo homer to Joey Gallo, while striking out seven and walking one in a 78-pitch effort at Rogers Centre. "I was impatiently waiting to get a win so this means a lot. The importance of throwing first pitch strikes has been stressed to me and I think I was able to d...