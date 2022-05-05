Japan minister shows negative view over banning Russian oil imports

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industry minister showed a negative view Wednesday about keeping pace with the European Union over its plan to ban oil imports from Russia as an additional sanction against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. "Japan has limited resources and it is difficult for us to immediately align ourselves" with the EU, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters in Washington after meeting with senior U.S. officials. His remark came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the regional bloc is proposing to ban all oil imports from Russia by the en...