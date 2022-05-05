Japan, Britain expected to agree on defense pact

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Britain are expected during their leaders' summit Thursday to agree in principle to allow their troops to enhance cooperation as they aim to make the Indo-Pacific region "free and open" despite an assertive China's clout there. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for the war-torn nation are also high on the agenda for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, as both nations maintain strong sanctions to punish Moscow for its aggression. Japan and Britain both belong to the Group of Seven nations, whose members have been ramping up joint pr...