Baseball: Nakamura, Yamakawa go long as Lions maul Marines 7-0

Newsfrom Japan

Struggling power hitter Takeya Nakamura delivered a three-run homer while teammate Hotaka Yamakawa launched his Pacific League-leading 11th big fly on Thursday as the Seibu Lions took down the Lotte Marines 7-0. Floundering at the plate since the start of the season, Nakamura finally cleared the Belluna Dome fence for his first long bomb of the year in the sixth, putting the Lions up 4-0. With two out and one on, Lotte starter Manabu Mima (0-4) intentionally walked the hot-hitting Yamakawa, bringing 38-year-old designated hitter Nakamura to the plate. The 21-year pro got hold of Mima's changeu...