Japan launches food export initiative with Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan launched a trading platform Thursday in Bangkok to increase exports of Japanese foodstuffs to Thailand and further promote Japanese cuisine there. The launch of the Japan Food Export Platform came as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government plans to increase the country's annual export of agricultural, forest and fishery products to 5 trillion yen ($38.58 billion) by 2030. Japan plans to set up such initiatives in eight countries and territories -- including the United States, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the European Union -- by fiscal 2023. Japan rolled out platforms in Los Angeles...