URGENT: Japan to expand sanctions against Russia: PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will expand its sanctions regime against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday, vowing to take such a measure in coordination with Group of Seven partners. The assets of more Russian banks and about 140 additional individuals will be frozen and an export ban will target around 70 additional military entities, Kishida said in a press conference in London. Russia-bound exports of goods using advanced technology, such as quantum computers will also be banned, he said, as he wrapped up a five-nation tour that has also taken him to Indonesia, Vietnam...