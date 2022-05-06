Jean-Pierre to be 1st black female White House press secretary

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will be succeeded by Karine Jean-Pierre, currently deputy press secretary, making her the first black woman to serve in the high-profile post. Psaki has served as press secretary since Biden took office in January last year, carrying out daily briefings to the press. She will depart from the White House on May 13. Psaki, also a former State Department spokeswoman, had expressed her intention to leave the job in about a year. Jean-Pierre has been principal deputy press secretary from the start of the Biden adminis...