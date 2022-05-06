Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. plunge, concern over U.S. economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street, as investor sentiment was dampened by concerns over the U.S. economy after the country's central bank decided earlier this week on its biggest interest rate hike in over 20 years to tackle high inflation. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 178.49 points, or 0.67 percent, from Monday to 26,640.04. Japanese financial markets were closed from Tuesday to Thursday for the Golden Week holiday. The broader Topix index was down 2.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,895.97. The Tokyo mar...