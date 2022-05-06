Tokyo's core CPI climbs 1.9% in April, fastest pace in 7 years

Newsfrom Japan

Core consumer prices in Tokyo increased 1.9 percent in April from a year earlier, the fastest pace in over seven years, accelerated by rises in crude oil and material prices, government data showed Friday. The core consumer price index excluding volatile fresh food items marked the eighth straight month of year-on-year gain and the largest growth since March 2015, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a preliminary report. The rise close to the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target also resulted from the waning effect of sharply lower mobile phone fees that began las...