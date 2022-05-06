Main events scheduled for May 9-15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 9-15: May 9 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of March 17-18 Policy Board meeting. May 10 (Tues) -- Average household spending data for March, FY 2021 to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- New motor vehicle sales data by model for April to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Sony Group Corp. to release FY 2021 earnings. May 11 (Wed) -- Preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for March to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Toyota Motor Corp. to release FY 2021 earnings. -- 30th anniver...