Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as buying of export-oriented shares picked up late in the session as the yen's weakening eased concern over a plunge in U.S. stocks overnight and the impact of the U.S. central bank's biggest interest rate hike in over 20 years earlier this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 32.00 points, or 0.12 percent, from Monday to 26,850.53. Japanese financial markets were closed from Tuesday to Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The broader Topix index was up 10.39 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,908.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers...