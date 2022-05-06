Baseball: Ohtani throws 11-strikeout gem vs Red Sox at Fenway Park

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani made the most of his pitching debut at Fenway Park on Thursday, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Ohtani (3-2) became the first player to both start on the mound and bat high in a lineup at Fenway Park, the iconic 110-year-old home of the Boston Red Sox, since Babe Ruth did it in 1919. Ohtani hit third in the lineup and went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. "I did better than I did last time," said Ohtani, who gave up two runs on five hits over five innings against the Clevelan...