Tokyo stocks rise as weaker yen lifts exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, lifted by export-oriented shares that advanced on the yen's weakening against the U.S. dollar, with some transportation issues bought after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will further ease its border controls next month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 185.03 points, or 0.69 percent, from Monday at 27,003.56. Japanese financial markets were closed from Tuesday to Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The broader Topix index finished 17.56 points, or 0.93 percent, higher at 1,915.91. On the top-tier Prime Market, major gainers included min...