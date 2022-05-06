URGENT: Japan looking to accept foreign tourists again in June: source

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering allowing some foreign tourists to enter the country again in June at the earliest, a government source said Friday. The plan comes as Japan has begun to ease the border controls it introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The government may accept a limited number of group tours on a trial basis by the end of May, the source added. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during his visit to London on Thursday that Japan will review its COVID-19 measures "in stages" after consulting with public health experts, and bring them on par with other Group of Seven nations.