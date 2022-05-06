Soccer: Kamada plays key role as Eagles soar into Europa League final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Daichi Kamada and former Samurai Blue captain Makoto Hasebe will battle for the Europa League title after their Eintracht Frankfurt side completed a 3-1 aggregate win over English Premier League outfit West Ham in the semifinals of the continental tournament on Thursday. Following a 2-1 win in the opening leg in London, Eintracht wrapped up the tie in front of a raucous home crowd, beating 10-man West Ham 1-0 on Colombian forward Rafael Borre's 26th-minute strike. Kamada, who scored Frankfurt's winner in the opening leg on April 28, played a crucial role once again in the return...