Baseball: Dragons' Ono pretty much perfect in win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran left-hander Yudai Ono threw nine-plus flawless innings but came up short in his quest for Japanese baseball's 17th perfect game on Friday, as his Chunichi Dragons battled to a 10-inning, 1-0 sayonara win over the Hanshin Tigers. The 33-year-old hurler retired 29 straight batters into the 10th inning at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, but with Tigers starter Koyo Aoyagi also on fire in a gripping Central League pitching duel, Ono could not get run support early enough to achieve the milestone. Ono (2-3) struck out five and allowed a solitary hit, a double to Teruaki Sato, with two out in the 10th...