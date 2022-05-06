U.S. economy adds 428,000 jobs in April, jobless rate steady at 3.6%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy created 428,000 nonfarm jobs in April, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.6 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 391,000. The unemployment rate remained at the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in March 2020. The department revised downward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for March from 431,000 to 428,000, and that in February from 750,000 to 714,000. In April, private industry generated 406,000 jobs, while the government created ...