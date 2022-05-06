U.S. sanctions company used by N. Korea for crypto laundering

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned a virtual currency "mixer" allegedly used by North Korea to support money-laundering of stolen virtual currency, putting pressure on the country as it continues with ballistic missile tests. It is the first time for Treasury to sanction a virtual currency mixer, which facilitates illicit cryptocurrency transactions such as by obfuscating their origin and destination, the department said. The targeted company is Blender.io. The sanction blocks the assets held by the blacklisted entity within the United States and prohibits it from engaging in tr...