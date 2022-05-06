Soccer: Maikuma on the double as 10-man Cerezo hold off Jubilo 2-1

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Maikuma netted a brace before halftime Friday as 10-man Cerezo Osaka held off Jubilo Iwata 2-1 in the J-League first division. The 25-year-old right-back opened the scoring with a header off Ryuya Nishio's volleyed cross in the 32nd minute at Yodoko Sakura Stadium in Osaka. "I'm thankful that I received a good ball," said Maikuma, who arrived at the start of the year from second-division V-Varen Nagasaki. He found his second on a counterattack eight minutes later, tapping in from a Hiroshi Kiyotake cross. The hosts went a man down when Hirotaka Tameda was sent off in the 74th minute and ...