Yoshinoya refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event

The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday. A recruiter at Yoshinoya Co. based the assumption on background information provided by the student, and told the student that foreign nationals face difficulty in obtaining work visas, according to the official. The company's action drew a backlash on social media after the student posted about it. In a tweet apparently by the student, whose gender is unknown, the student...