Soccer: Kashiwa nets brace as Sanfrecce take apart Antlers

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshifumi Kashiwa scored a goal in each half Saturday as Sanfrecce Hiroshima stunned J-League first-division leaders Kashima Antlers 3-0 in an aggressive display of counterattacking football. Hiroshima rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol on Tuesday to move back into the top half of the standings. Swiss manager Rene Weiler's Antlers arrived at Edion Stadium Hiroshima looking to continue a three-game J1 unbeaten run and consolidate their lead at the top of the table over defending champions Kawasaki Frontale. They soon found themselves under pressure from the home side's quick attacks on...