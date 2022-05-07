Baseball: Murakami slam helps Swallows fly into 1st place

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakami hit his second grand slam in two days, helping power the defending Central League champion Yakult Swallows past the Yomiuri Giants 6-2 and into first place on Saturday. Yakult entered the day a half game back of the Giants at Tokyo Dome with MLB veteran Matt Shoemaker toeing the mound for Yomiuri. Shoemaker (1-2), however, issued a one-out walk before surrendering a two-run home run to Tetsuto Yamada. Without his "A" game, Shoemaker hit the first two batters in the third before walking Yamada and surrendering Murakami's ninth home run. Swallows lefty Keiji Takahashi (3-0) sur...