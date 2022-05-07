Soccer: Maeda, Furuhashi power Celtic victory

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda struck the equalizer and Japanese compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi headed in the winner as the duo helped power Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in a 4-1 home win over Hearts on Saturday. Trailing 1-0 on the half-hour mark at Parkhead, manager Ange Postecoglou's former charge at Yokohama F Marinos, Maeda, put in a cross from the right. Seven minutes later, Furuhashi put Celtic ahead for good by heading in his 10th goal of the season. A loss or draw for second-placed Rangers on Sunday against Dundee United, would clinch Celtic's second straight league title.