Soccer: Maeda, Furuhashi help Celtic tighten grip on title

Samurai Blue duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi found the net for Celtic in a 4-1 win over Hearts on Saturday that all but guaranteed the Scottish Premiership title for the Glasgow club. With two rounds left, Ange Postecoglou's men are nine points and 22 goals ahead of bitter cross-city rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand. Hearts forward Ellis Simms scored after just three minutes at Celtic Park, but the visitors had little else to cheer in a one-sided affair. Maeda leveled in the 30th minute, tapping in from Jota's cross on a lightning counterattack. Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead seven...