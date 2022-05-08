Baseball: Mets claim infielder Katoh off waiver from Blue Jays

Newsfrom Japan

The New York Mets announced Saturday they have claimed infielder Gosuke Katoh off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and optioned him to their Triple-A affiliate Syracuse. A 10th-year pro, the 27-year-old Katoh signed a minor league deal with Toronto over the offseason. The left-handed hitter made his MLB debut on April 9 and went 1-for-7 with a double and three walks over eight games with Toronto. The Blue Jays designated Katoh for assignment on Wednesday in order to open up a spot on their 40-man roster.