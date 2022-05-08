Hong Kong's former No. 2 John Lee wins leadership race

Newsfrom Japan

John Lee, the Hong Kong government's former No. 2, was selected as the city's next chief executive in an uncontested election on Sunday, becoming the first person to secure the top job after rising through the ranks of the police. As the sole candidate, Lee received 1,416 votes from the 1,461-member Election Committee mainly consisting of pro-Beijing members, according to the returning officer. Lee, 64, will be sworn in for a five-year term on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain to China and the halfway point of Beijing's "one country, two systems" policy that was...