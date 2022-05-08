Japan to boost tourism at Ainu culture complex: gov't spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will promote inbound tourism to a major cultural complex in Hokkaido dedicated to the indigenous Ainu people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday. Matsuno, who also heads the government's Ainu policy promotion headquarters, visited the Upopoy complex in the town of Shiraoi on the northern main island, his first trip since assuming the post of top government spokesman in October. He also held talks with Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki and local people preserving Ainu culture. Upopoy, situated on a site of approximately 100,000 square meters adjacent to Lak...