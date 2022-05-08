Baseball: Tsutsugo belts first home run of season in win for Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit his first home run of the year, a two-run shot, to help power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The high fly to left center came in the Pirates' four-run first inning of their doubleheader nightcap, after a 9-2 loss in the opener of their National League Central clash at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates on the board with a solo homer and Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled to chase right-hander Dauri Moreta (0-1). With two outs, Tsutsugo whiffed at a fastball before blasting a high 1-2 heater from reliever ...