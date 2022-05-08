Baseball: Lions' Yamakawa knocks out Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Hotaka Yamakawa hit a pair of early home runs, his Japan-leading 13th and 14th, to drive in five runs and power the Seibu Lions to a 5-1 Pacific League win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Sunday. At Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamakawa belted a two-run homer in the first off Toshihiro Sugiura (1-3) in the first. The 2018 PL MVP hit a three-run shot in the third to chase the Fighters' starting pitcher. First-year Lions lefty Dietrich Enns (2-1) allowed one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without issuing a walk. Another first-year import, Seibu's Brian...