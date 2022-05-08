Soccer: S. Korea defender Kwon on target as Gamba beat 10-man Vissel

Newsfrom Japan

Defender Kwon Kyung Won headed home a late winner Sunday for Gamba Osaka, who defeated 10-man Vissel Kobe 2-0 in a sometimes volatile J-League top-flight clash. The South Korean international made the breakthrough off an 81st-minute corner before substitute Wellington Silva added the second in injury time against a ragged Kobe defense. The loss compounded the recent woes for presumptive glamor club Kobe, whose star-studded squad has yet to register a win from 11 J1 games. The visitors went a man down in the 34th minute at Panasonic Stadium when Ryuho Kikuchi was red-carded for deliberately tri...