CORRECTED: Slovakia PM vows to keep military aid to Ukraine in fight for freedom

Slovakia will keep providing military support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia out of shared values of democracy and freedom, according to the NATO member's Prime Minister Eduard Heger. Speaking in an interview Friday in Bratislava, Heger said Slovakia would "swiftly respond" to Ukrainian requests for MiG-29 fighter aircraft and that the two governments are in the final stage of talks to deliver howitzer artillery guns to the war-torn country. Heger condemned Russia's aggression in Ukraine, saying, "The whole world changed" from a "brutal war" and that the North Atlantic Treaty Organizat...