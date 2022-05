Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply lower Monday morning, with the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, following a fall on Wall Street late last week amid worries that the U.S. central bank may further tighten monetary policy to fight high inflation. As of 10 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 602.33 points, or 2.23 percent, from Friday at 26,401.23. The broader Topix index was 30.25 points, or 1.58 percent, lower at 1,885.66.