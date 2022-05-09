BOJ members see need to persist with easing as inflation nears 2%

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members said inflation will likely accelerate and stay around 2 percent for the time being due to higher commodity prices, but monetary easing should be maintained as the rise will be temporary, minutes of a March policy meeting showed Monday. Some Policy Board members saw the need to explore better ways to communicate its view on underlying price trends, pointing to the difficulty ahead for the BOJ in justifying its decision to keep rates at an ultralow level when companies are facing higher raw material costs and price hikes are threatening to hurt consumer sentiment. Unl...